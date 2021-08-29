Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Rises By 90.6%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period.

LRGE stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82.

