Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Decreases By 34.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 127,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNC opened at $1.43 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

