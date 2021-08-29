Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Declines By 55.7%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

NYSE CELP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 51,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.