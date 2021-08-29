Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 47.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $$44.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

