Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Expands By 108.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 531,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 103,207 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 60,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

