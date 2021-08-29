Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Expands By 182.9%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the July 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

