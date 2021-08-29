Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Increases By 57.4%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. Analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.