Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Declines By 44.3%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 29th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $358.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

