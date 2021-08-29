Short Interest in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Rises By 64.2%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

