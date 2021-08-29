Short Interest in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Rises By 64.2%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Frank’s International stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.
About Frank’s International
Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.
