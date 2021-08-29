Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Drops By 71.4%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

