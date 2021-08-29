Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Expands By 112.5%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IPSEY remained flat at $$24.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.