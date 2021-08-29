Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rises By 133.3%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KLBAY remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

