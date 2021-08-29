Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rises By 133.3%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
KLBAY remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.
About Klabin
