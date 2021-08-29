Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Declines By 43.0%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the July 29th total of 429,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 120,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,414. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

