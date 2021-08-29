Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Decreases By 72.9%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NIQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,396. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

