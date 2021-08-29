Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rises By 155.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the July 29th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 178,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,327. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

