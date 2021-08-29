Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Decreases By 49.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,328. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
