Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Decreases By 49.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,328. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

