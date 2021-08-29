Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Increases By 203.4%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the July 29th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,500. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of SCWorx as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.00.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

