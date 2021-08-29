Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 76.1%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the July 29th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

SGL Carbon stock remained flat at $$10.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

