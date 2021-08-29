Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Declines By 37.5%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 9,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

