Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Grows By 78.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.