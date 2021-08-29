Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Decreases By 79.8%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,699,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About VNUE
