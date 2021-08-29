Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Decreases By 79.8%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,699,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

