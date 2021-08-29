Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declines By 62.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

