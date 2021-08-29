Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declines By 62.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.