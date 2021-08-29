Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Drops By 33.5%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

