Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

