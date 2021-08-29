Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

SRRA opened at $20.86 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $262.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

