Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.14 ($57.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.