Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SFFYF. downgraded Signify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Signify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of SFFYF opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.