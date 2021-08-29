Silvercorp Metals’ (SVM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$978.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3403193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,310.33. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,334 shares of company stock worth $287,338.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

