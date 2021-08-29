Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $436.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $443.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

