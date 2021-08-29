Simmons Bank Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.53. The stock had a trading volume of 783,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,629. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

