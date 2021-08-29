Simmons Bank Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,150,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.70. 369,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.