Simmons Bank Sells 387 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $170.03. 1,137,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,375. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.