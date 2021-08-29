Simmons Bank Sells 439 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,800. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

