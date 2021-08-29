Simmons Bank Sells 709 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 939,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

