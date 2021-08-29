Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Down 0.1%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 13,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

