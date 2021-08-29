Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 53.6% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $409,165.09 and approximately $21.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,995,631 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

