SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $38,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

