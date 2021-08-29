SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SGH traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 349,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.