Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 254.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 257,147 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

