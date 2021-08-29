Smart Money Group LLC Has $353,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $$25.38 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,716. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37.

