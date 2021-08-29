Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 189 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QUS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.