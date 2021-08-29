Smart Money Group LLC Sells 9,221 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.19. 10,036,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,632,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.