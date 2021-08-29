Smoothy Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $544,744.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

