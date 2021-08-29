SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.98

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$34.98 and last traded at C$34.75, with a volume of 390086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

