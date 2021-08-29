Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 29,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,977. The company has a market cap of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

