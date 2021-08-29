Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $37.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $126.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.90 million, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $136,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

