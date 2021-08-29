Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $70.60 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Eaton were worth $70,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

