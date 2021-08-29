Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem worth $82,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,979. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.