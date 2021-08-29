Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 989,080 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

