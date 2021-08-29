Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,519,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

